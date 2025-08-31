Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.
LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
