Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) & Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Head to Head Comparison

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Man Wah and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.86%. Given Sleep Number’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Man Wah.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number -2.72% N/A -4.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Man Wah and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Man Wah and Sleep Number”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $2.17 billion 1.07 $264.63 million N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.14 -$20.33 million ($1.82) -5.79

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number.

Volatility & Risk

Man Wah has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers mattresses, smart furniture spare parts, and metal mechanism for recliners. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to railways, cinema chains, airlines, yachts, private clubs and other commercial customers; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management, development, and leasing services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back-office support services; business management, advertising, and design services; and marketing, logistics, and warehousing services. The company also operates hotel; and sells residential properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

