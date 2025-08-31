Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 16.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $64.24. 39,491,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 18,437,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $399,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

