Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.00) per share and revenue of $239.1990 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
