Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.00) per share and revenue of $239.1990 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

