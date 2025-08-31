NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Mizuho started coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $38.05 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.