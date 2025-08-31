National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$103.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.54. The stock has a market cap of C$177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$108.68.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$1,606,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total value of C$611,269.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,935. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

