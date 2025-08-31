NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $8.78. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,777,131 shares trading hands.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NeoGenomics

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Trading Up 21.8%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.