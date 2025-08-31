NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $8.78. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,777,131 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 21.8%
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
