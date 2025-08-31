NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.