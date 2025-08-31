NIO (NIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $20.0732 billion for the quarter. NIO has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%.NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NIO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.42. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 50.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 67.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 238.0% during the second quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

