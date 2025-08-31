Northern Trust Corp Buys 19,237 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $30,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $208,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 52.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,134,691.95. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ADUS opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.