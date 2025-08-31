Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1,793.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30,928.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $839,402.24. Following the sale, the director owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $406,168.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,742.99. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,425 shares of company stock worth $7,549,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

