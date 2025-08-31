Northern Trust Corp Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $252,918.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 976,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,614.08. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.