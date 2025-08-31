Northern Trust Corp Has $30.62 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

