Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 873 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

