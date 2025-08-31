Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.44 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

