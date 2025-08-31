Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 35,672.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 410,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,973,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after buying an additional 292,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3%

BATS:DIVB opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

