Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,126 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,848,000 after purchasing an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2,729.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5,676.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

