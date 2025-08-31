Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,761 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

