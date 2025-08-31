Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 302 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.66 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.