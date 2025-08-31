Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 51,543 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 29,966.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,543 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,427,000 after buying an additional 2,702,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 42.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,358,000 after buying an additional 1,730,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after buying an additional 640,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 331.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 89.16%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

