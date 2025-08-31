Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in HP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

