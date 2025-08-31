Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,673,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,881,000 after purchasing an additional 449,950 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

