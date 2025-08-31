Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after buying an additional 306,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

NYSE HRL opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

