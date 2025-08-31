Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 665.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PVH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 124,022 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PVH by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

