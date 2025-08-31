Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PRFZ stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

