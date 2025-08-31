Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $121.09 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

