Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,078,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,069,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 2,009,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

