Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

