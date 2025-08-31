Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 18,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 509.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Autodesk by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.