Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.59 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 177.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $6,766,664. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

