Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,426,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

