Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Kellanova $K

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after buying an additional 962,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,659,000 after buying an additional 679,754 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 698,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 565,839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8,377.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after buying an additional 561,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,158,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,536,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

K stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

