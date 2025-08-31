Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,370 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2,963.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2%

UBS opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.