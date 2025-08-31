Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 242,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $146.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.