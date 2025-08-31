Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,243 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $208.96 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,705 shares of company stock valued at $138,296,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

