Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

