Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $4,161,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

