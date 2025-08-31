NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 1,407,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 176,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.10.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

