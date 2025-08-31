NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.76. 3,269,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,499,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Specifically, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,676 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $33,877,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

