Nuveen LLC Invests $1.81 Million in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,856,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 716,271 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 373,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $439,707.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,108.06. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITOS
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iTeos Therapeutics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.