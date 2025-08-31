NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

