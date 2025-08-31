NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 284,287 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,628,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.