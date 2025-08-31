Ovintiv Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Capital One Financial

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

OVV opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,681.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 391,923 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

