Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 937.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 142.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 2.2%

Papa John’s International stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.42%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

