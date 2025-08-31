Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $759.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.76 and its 200 day moving average is $663.17. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,056,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

