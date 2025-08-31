Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 610 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

