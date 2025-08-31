Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) vs. Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pearl Diver Credit and Intercorp Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services $1.68 billion 2.71 $346.47 million $4.50 8.84

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pearl Diver Credit.

Pearl Diver Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pearl Diver Credit and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services 27.98% 17.27% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pearl Diver Credit and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearl Diver Credit 0 0 0 1 4.00 Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pearl Diver Credit currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.57%. Given Pearl Diver Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pearl Diver Credit is more favorable than Intercorp Financial Services.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Pearl Diver Credit on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It engages in the development, management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards; facilitation of payments and services through commercial stores; and installation and maintenance of infrastructure for transactions through electronic commerce modality and networks of payment methods processors. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

