Phreesia, Inc. $PHR Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 294.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 3,741.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 957,842 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 727,384 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $14,206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $676,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 193,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,035. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,237. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,874 shares of company stock worth $3,587,618 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

