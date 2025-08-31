PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Trading Down 0.1%

PPL stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

