PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $132.17 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

